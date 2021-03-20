Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller agrees to contract with Broncos

It did not take long for Kyle Fuller to find a new home after his release by the Chicago Bears.

As first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Denver Broncos have agreed to a one-year contract with Fuller.

The #Broncos have agreed to terms with two-time Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller on a one-year, $9.5 million deal, including $9M fully guaranteed, per source. They swooped in quickly after the #Bears released Fuller, who now reunites with Vic Fangio in Denver. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2021

The Broncos had a need at cornerback, and Fuller fills it nicely. The 29-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler, and should contribute to what is shaping up to be a fairly strong Denver secondary in 2021. He’s also a scheme fit, as Broncos coach Vic Fangio was Fuller’s defensive coordinator in Chicago before taking the Denver job.

Ultimately, the Broncos’ biggest struggles in recent seasons have been on offense. That’s why what Fangio said here is probably key to the team’s season, even with Fuller in the fold.