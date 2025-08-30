Micah Parsons chooses rare Packers jersey number not worn in 96 years

Micah Parsons did not take long to throw his weight around within the Green Bay Packers organization.

The newest member of the Packers held a press conference on Friday following the blockbuster deal that sent the former Dallas Cowboys star linebacker to Green Bay. Among the various topics he discussed was his jersey number.

Parsons revealed that he plans to take No. 1 as his jersey number. The number had been unofficially retired in honor of Curly Lambeau, who founded, coached, and played for the Packers over 100 years ago.

Lambeau last suited up for the Packers in 1929, before devoting his full-time attention to coaching and serving as the team’s general manager. He is the only person in team history to wear the number.

Micah Parsons will be the first Packer to wear No. 1 since Curly Lambeau. https://t.co/8LYhimQ6EZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2025

It’s possible Parsons requested the number as part of the negotiations on his four-year, $188 million contract with Green Bay. If Lambeau ever got the chance to play against Parsons, he would have definitely understood why the Packers were willing to revive No. 1 for their latest acquisition.

While Lambeau’s jersey number is no longer sacred, he already has the ultimate honor of having the team’s stadium named after him. Lambeau Field was named after Curly in August 1965, two months after his death.