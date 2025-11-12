Micah Parsons fires back at criticism from Colin Cowherd

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons had words for Colin Cowherd after Cowherd was dismissive of Parsons’ impact this season.

During Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd,” Cowherd argued that Parsons has not been an impact player for Green Bay, and that he failed to record a sack or a quarterback hit against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Cowherd went on to call Parsons a “splash player” who lacks versatility, and that Parsons is “not good against the run.”

Those comments made their way back to Parsons, who fired back on X.

“We just held Saquon Barkley to 60 rushing yards, and our only losses have been holding teams to 13 points!” Parsons wrote. “Man, sometimes can y’all please stfu and enjoy great defense! Why do you think teams come into the games that were going to run the ball on 3rd and long? What effect do you think that is?”

😂😂😂😂 We just held Saquon Barkley to 60 rushing yards, and our only losses have been holding teams to 13 points! Man, sometimes can y’all?Please stfu and enjoy great defense! Why do you think teams come into the games that were going to run the ball on 3rd and long? What… https://t.co/Npp3TNxjJ4 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) November 11, 2025

Parsons is correct that the Packers have been an elite defensive unit all season. Outside of a wild 40-40 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Packers have held opponents under 20 points in six of their ten games. Parsons has played his part as well. He has 6.5 sacks through nine games, though he has gone two straight games without one.

Virtually all of Green Bay’s problems go back to their inconsistent and overly predictable offense. Parsons cannot really do much about that issue.