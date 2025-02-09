Giants fans furious with Michael Strahan

New York Giants fans were not pleased with FOX’s Michael Strahan for a move he made during Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX pregame show.

Strahan interviewed current Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, a former Giant, as part of the FOX pregame show. At the end of the interview, Barkley convinced the Giants legend to wave an Eagles flag.

Strahan hesitated, but did it because Barkley is “such a special man.”

I’m so disappointed in Michael Strahan.pic.twitter.com/DgHAOAuYmt — Ben Yoel (@Ben_Yoel) February 9, 2025

Even if it was just a stunt, Giants fans were livid that one of their most famous players waved the flag of one of their biggest rivals under any circumstances.

Good lord, what the heck is this? I am not watching the Fox pregame. Been watching NFL Network. But Michael Strahan, come on now. What is this? https://t.co/iJSptT1krP — Lori Rubinson (@LRubinson) February 9, 2025

Giants fans can’t catch a break: Michael Strahan just waved an #Eagles flag in front of the entire world — Jake Rabadi (@JakeRabadiNFL) February 9, 2025

Michael Strahan you went too far — xNoScopex (@xNoScop3x) February 9, 2025

Really hope the entire Giants organization just watched Michael Strahan waving an eagles flag in front of a global audience. That’s a HUMONGOUS middle finger to the Giants organization. We are officially at rock bottom. #SuperBowlLIX — Neal Lynch (@realcinch) February 9, 2025

Michael Strahan saying “Fly Eagles Fly” hurts my soul — Big Blue United (@BigBlueUnited) February 9, 2025

Strahan had mocked Eagles fans in a feature earlier in the show, but that was not enough to shield him from Giants fan blowback. As far as they are concerned, this is basically treason, no matter the circumstances. Remember, another Giants icon said Barkley would be hated forever if he joined the Eagles.

Barkley himself does not have any hard feelings toward the Giants, but he has not shied away from teasing them a little amid his own dominant season. That will not make Giants fans feel better either.