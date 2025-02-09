 Skip to main content
Giants fans furious with Michael Strahan

February 9, 2025
by Grey Papke
Michael Strahan smiles

Credit: Matthew Heasley/Mayweather Promotions

New York Giants fans were not pleased with FOX’s Michael Strahan for a move he made during Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX pregame show.

Strahan interviewed current Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, a former Giant, as part of the FOX pregame show. At the end of the interview, Barkley convinced the Giants legend to wave an Eagles flag.

Strahan hesitated, but did it because Barkley is “such a special man.”

Even if it was just a stunt, Giants fans were livid that one of their most famous players waved the flag of one of their biggest rivals under any circumstances.

Strahan had mocked Eagles fans in a feature earlier in the show, but that was not enough to shield him from Giants fan blowback. As far as they are concerned, this is basically treason, no matter the circumstances. Remember, another Giants icon said Barkley would be hated forever if he joined the Eagles.

Barkley himself does not have any hard feelings toward the Giants, but he has not shied away from teasing them a little amid his own dominant season. That will not make Giants fans feel better either.