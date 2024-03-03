NFL did Patrick Mahomes dirty with 40-yard comparison against Xavier Worthy

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is many things — but fast is not one of them.

The 3-time Super Bowl champion’s lack of explosive speed was on full display when the NFL combine broadcast directly compared him to new 40-yard dash record holder Xavier Worthy.

Worthy on Saturday ran a blistering 4.21 seconds during his 40-yard dash to set the record for fastest time in combine history (video here). The Texas alum surpassed the previous record of 4.22 set by John Ross during the 2017 combine.

Mahomes also ran the 40-yard dash during the 2017 combine. He was well behind Ross and most of the field at 4.80 seconds. The NFL had some fun by combining Mahomes’ dash time with that of Worthy’s.

The NFL’s official X account apologized to Mahomes for showing the world just how much slower the Chiefs star was compared to Worthy.

The preemptive apology was probably issued because Mahomes specifically requested NFL Network to bury his 40-yard time video earlier this week. The 2-time NFL MVP’s plea fell on deaf ears.

“As the combine starts this week! All i ask is that [NFL Network] doesn’t use my 40 overlay anymore,” implored Mahomes on Wednesday.

Mahomes was one of several NFL stars who reacted to Worthy’s blazing run. Perhaps the Chiefs, who are in definite need of a wide receiver upgrade, might take a closer look at the 6’1″ speedster ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.