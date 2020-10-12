Report: NFL likely to have Week 18 this season

The NFL has had to implement multiple changes to its schedule through the first month of the season, and more are expected as positive coronavirus cases continue to pop up. Eventually, that could result in a week being added to the regular season.

According to NFL reporter Michael Silver, a Week 18 is expected to be added to the season if and when a team has two games that need to be postponed. That scenario is still possible for the Tennessee Titans, who treated Week 4 as their bye after having their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers postponed. They are currently scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night, but that game is contingent upon COVID-19 test results.

Silver adds that Week 18 games would only be played if they have a significant impact on the postseason. As an example, he said a game probably would not be played if it only determined whether a team was a 5th or 7th seed in the playoffs. Here’s more:

6) So, what would this mean for the postseason? It could be delayed, obviously. The league could save a week by deciding to cancel the Pro Bowl and play the Super Bowl one week after the conference championship games (which has been done before)… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 12, 2020

8) Bottom line: Expect at least one week to be added to the regular season, and that alone may not solve the problem. The goal remains for each team to play 16 regular season games–8 home, 8 away–but that, too, could fall by the wayside as things evolve. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 12, 2020

The NFL has been determined to play a full 16-game season. Many people feel they should have reduced the season to 14 games and left more flexibility for postponements, but that would impact revenue and player salaries. Those types of agreements are difficult to work out.

Some players have already expressed frustration over the way the NFL is handling its schedule. That frustration could grow even more as the season moves along.