Monday, October 12, 2020

Report: NFL likely to have Week 18 this season

October 12, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The NFL has had to implement multiple changes to its schedule through the first month of the season, and more are expected as positive coronavirus cases continue to pop up. Eventually, that could result in a week being added to the regular season.

According to NFL reporter Michael Silver, a Week 18 is expected to be added to the season if and when a team has two games that need to be postponed. That scenario is still possible for the Tennessee Titans, who treated Week 4 as their bye after having their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers postponed. They are currently scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday night, but that game is contingent upon COVID-19 test results.

Silver adds that Week 18 games would only be played if they have a significant impact on the postseason. As an example, he said a game probably would not be played if it only determined whether a team was a 5th or 7th seed in the playoffs. Here’s more:

The NFL has been determined to play a full 16-game season. Many people feel they should have reduced the season to 14 games and left more flexibility for postponements, but that would impact revenue and player salaries. Those types of agreements are difficult to work out.

Some players have already expressed frustration over the way the NFL is handling its schedule. That frustration could grow even more as the season moves along.

