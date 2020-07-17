Report: NFL teams telling players training camp will begin on schedule

The NFL and NFLPA are still sorting through a number of matters related to playing the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, but multiple teams have informed players that training camp will begin later this month.

Earlier in the week, the Kansas City Chiefs contacted players and told them they will be moving forward with training camp. The team asked rookies and quarterbacks to report for COVID-19 testing on Monday. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, multiple other teams have also sent memos to players giving them reporting dates for training camp later this month.

Multiple other teams are now sending players tentative reporting dates for camp later this month, per sources. The NFL and NFLPA continue to discuss protocols and other issues, but under the CBA, management can set these dates and players must report or face potential discipline. https://t.co/y9QRqytBWl — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 17, 2020

Training camps are set to begin league-wide on July 28, but the Chiefs and Houston Texans can report earlier since they are scheduled for the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 10.

The Hall of Fame Game, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 6, has been canceled. While the NFL has not yet announced a final decision, there has been talk of reducing the number of preseason games or eliminating the preseason entirely.

The NFL and NFLPA are still working to come up with a protocol for players who choose to opt out of the 2020 season. Players are reportedly also seeking daily testing for COVID-19 once they report. As of last week, 2.5 percent of NFL players who were tested had tested positive for the coronavirus.