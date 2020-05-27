pixel 1
header
Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Report: NFL withdraws sky judge proposal, will add no new officials for 2020

May 27, 2020
by Grey Papke

There will be no sky judge in the NFL for the 2020 season.

Owners were set to discuss two proposals on Thursday that would have added a sky judge to officiating crews, but both have been withdrawn, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The two proposals would have installed a booth umpire in the press box capable of using video to overturn any obvious missed calls made on the field. One proposal would have given this umpire more authority than the other did, but both are off the table now, at least for 2020.

This comes as something of a surprise, as we had heard that the NFL’s powerful competition committee was prepared to endorse the idea of a sky judge. That looked to be an important step in encouraging owners to back the idea as well. Instead, the wait looks set to continue for at least another year.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus