NFLPA officially approves NFL labor deal

The NFL cleared a huge hurdle to playing a season Friday as health and safety modifications to the CBA were approved by all sides.

The NFLPA officially approved the deal Friday afternoon. They announced that player reps voted 29-3 in favor of the agreement.

Official from the @NFLPA: By a vote of 29-3, the board of reps vote yes. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/tQyeftLvvt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2020

The deal contains many health and safety provisions. It also contains details about the economic issues posed by the pandemic, with the salary cap set to be at least $175 million in 2021 no matter what revenue shortfalls come about in 2020. There will be no preseason in 2020, and players will be tested for the virus daily for at least the first two weeks of camp. Players will be able to opt out of the season as well if they wish to do so and will still receive a stipend even if they don’t play.

The important takeaway is that the deal is done and training camp will start on time. That’s a huge deal, and it significantly increases the likelihood of the season starting as scheduled.