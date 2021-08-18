Packers reporter hilariously trolls Aaron Rodgers over roster criticisms

There are differing opinions over how justified Aaron Rodgers is in his anger at the Green Bay Packers’ front office, particularly over roster moves. It does seem, however, that Rodgers can have a laugh about it in the right setting.

Rodgers has a history of picking out lesser-known players in camp that he thinks stand out. In 2020, he singled out wide receiver Jake Kumerow for praise during camp. Kumerow was later released, which infuriated Rodgers. Kumerow ended up landing with the Buffalo Bills, where his only catch of the entire season was a 22-yard touchdown reception in a blowout win in Week 15.

This year, Rodgers again singled out a little-known player for praise. This year it was tight end Bronson Kaufusi, a third-round pick in 2016 who was drafted as a defensive end and bounced around the league for five years. The Packers brought him in this offseason and converted him to tight end, but it was his attitude that impressed Rodgers, who told Peter King of Football Morning in America that Kaufusi is “one of the happiest guys ever.”

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, who covers the Packers, couldn’t help but troll Rodgers on Wednesday by joking that he was looking forward to seeing what Kaufusi does on the Bills in 2021. It was enough to get a laugh out of the quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers recently told @peter_king he loves TE6 Bronson Kaufusi. When Rodgers praised Jake Kumerow last year, the Packers cut him and he’s now on the Bills.@RobDemovsky: “I can’t wait to see what Kaufusi does in Buffalo this year.” Rodgers’ reaction: pic.twitter.com/rR00YUVBjz — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 18, 2021

At least Rodgers seems to be in a better mood than he was during this landmark press conference. As long as he doesn’t get too attached to Kaufusi, things should be fine on this front.