Report reveals Tom Brady’s thoughts on playing in 2023

Tom Brady has yet to say publicly whether he plans to play in the NFL next season, but it sounds like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is at least considering it.

Brady has left “all options on the table” for 2023, according to a report from Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 45-year-old feels good enough physically to continue playing.

Brady planned to play just one more season when he changed his mind about retiring last offseason. His plan had long been to play through his age-45 season, but those close to him have wondered if he could now be more open to returning in 2023 than he was four months ago.

The obvious reason Brady’s plans may have changed is that he and his longtime wife Gisele Bundchen are now divorced. Gisele is said to have given Brady an ultimatum about his playing future. If he no longer has to take her feelings into account, he may be inclined to play at least another season.

Brady is set to become a free agent, so he will have the option of signing with a team other than the Bucs. Some have speculated that he could have interest in playing for the Las Vegas Raiders to reunite with Josh McDaniels. The San Francisco 49ers — Brady’s hometown team — would also be worth watching.

One reporter floated an even more interesting idea about Brady’s future recently.

The Buccaneers are 6-6 and in first place in the NFC South. If Brady managed to put together another magical postseason run that ended up an eighth Super Bowl ring, he would probably be more likely to call it a career.