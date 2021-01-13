Reporter shoots down Ryan Day to Eagles rumor

A reporter shot down a rumor about Ryan Day possibly being a head coach candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Wednesday, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported that Day would be a name to keep an eye on for the Eagles job.

I’m told a name to keep your eye on with Eagles coaching search Eagles are interested in Ohio State coach Ryan Day Was Eagles QB coach in 2015 pic.twitter.com/k8nd2YgPgK — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 13, 2021

Day just completed his second full season as Ohio State’s head coach and has gone 23-2.

FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman says that the rumor is “not true.”

On the report about Ohio State coach Ryan Day being in play or a possible candidate for the #Eagles coaching search, source tells me "Not true.. there's nothing to it." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 13, 2021

Day was also mentioned as a possible name to watch for the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, a subsequent report said Day was not interested in any NFL jobs.

That’s probably a good idea. Day has been able to take over for Urban Meyer, who handed him the keys to a luxury sports car. The 41-year-old still has a lot to master in college before thinking about the NFL.