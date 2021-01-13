 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 13, 2021

Reporter shoots down Ryan Day to Eagles rumor

January 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ryan Day

A reporter shot down a rumor about Ryan Day possibly being a head coach candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Wednesday, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported that Day would be a name to keep an eye on for the Eagles job.

Day just completed his second full season as Ohio State’s head coach and has gone 23-2.

FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman says that the rumor is “not true.”

Day was also mentioned as a possible name to watch for the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, a subsequent report said Day was not interested in any NFL jobs.

That’s probably a good idea. Day has been able to take over for Urban Meyer, who handed him the keys to a luxury sports car. The 41-year-old still has a lot to master in college before thinking about the NFL.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus