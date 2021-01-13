Reporter shoots down Ryan Day to Eagles rumor
A reporter shot down a rumor about Ryan Day possibly being a head coach candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles.
On Wednesday, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported that Day would be a name to keep an eye on for the Eagles job.
I’m told a name to keep your eye on with Eagles coaching search
Eagles are interested in
Ohio State coach Ryan Day
Was Eagles QB coach in 2015 pic.twitter.com/k8nd2YgPgK
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 13, 2021
Day just completed his second full season as Ohio State’s head coach and has gone 23-2.
FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman says that the rumor is “not true.”
On the report about Ohio State coach Ryan Day being in play or a possible candidate for the #Eagles coaching search, source tells me "Not true.. there's nothing to it."
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 13, 2021
Day was also mentioned as a possible name to watch for the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, a subsequent report said Day was not interested in any NFL jobs.
That’s probably a good idea. Day has been able to take over for Urban Meyer, who handed him the keys to a luxury sports car. The 41-year-old still has a lot to master in college before thinking about the NFL.