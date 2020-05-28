Roger Goodell says NFL hoping coaches can return to team facilities next week

Several states have given professional sports teams the green light to re-open their training facilities, and the NFL is hoping to have coaches return to work in the very near future.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday that he is optimistic coaches can resume working at team facilities as early as next week. In the meantime, the league has extended its virtual offseason program another two weeks.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he’s hopeful the NFL can bring coaches back into their facilities as early as next week. The league is also extending the virtual offseason by two weeks. But preparing for an on-time regular season (and adjusting if necessary). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 28, 2020

The goal all along has been for the NFL to begin its season on time and not have to eliminate games. There’s no way of knowing what will happen with the pandemic between now and September, but as of now the league remains determined to proceed with its offseason as scheduled. Minicamps could begin for teams by the end of next month, which would keep them on track for training camp in July.

Goodell was heavily criticized for not postponing the NFL Draft last month, but the virtual event was a massive success. As long as teams can get the appropriate clearance from their local governments, the NFL is going to keep rolling forward.