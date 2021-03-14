Saints likely to focus on Jameis Winston as starting QB?

With Drew Brees officially announcing his retirement on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints have an opening at the quarterback position. It sounds likely, however, that the team would prefer to focus on a familiar face there.

The Saints still have Taysom Hill as a potential quarterback option, while last year’s backup Jameis Winston is a free agent. Multiple reporters indicated after Brees’ retirement announcement that the Saints will likely try to bring back Winston, and he may be the team’s preference to start in 2021. In fact, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints have already been working on a contract with Winston.

From @NFLNetwork: #Saints QB Drew Brees has finally officially retired, but New Orleans had already been working on a deal with Jameis Winston, the likely starter in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Nq1qV2cGa9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

Expecting Jameis Winston to re-sign and be the likely starter with the Saints. He will have to compete with Taysom Hill but the favorite to win the job. https://t.co/xbk7WrNjVI — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 14, 2021

There are certainly risks to Winston as a starter. After all, he threw 30 interceptions in his last full season as starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That said, he has a big arm, and he did throw for 5,109 yards in that same season.

Winston seemingly won over his teammates last season, which bodes well. It also likely means the Saints won’t be trying to trade for a big-name quarterback, even if some might want them to.