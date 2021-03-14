 Skip to main content
Sunday, March 14, 2021

Saints likely to focus on Jameis Winston as starting QB?

March 14, 2021
by Grey Papke

Jameis Winston

With Drew Brees officially announcing his retirement on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints have an opening at the quarterback position. It sounds likely, however, that the team would prefer to focus on a familiar face there.

The Saints still have Taysom Hill as a potential quarterback option, while last year’s backup Jameis Winston is a free agent. Multiple reporters indicated after Brees’ retirement announcement that the Saints will likely try to bring back Winston, and he may be the team’s preference to start in 2021. In fact, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints have already been working on a contract with Winston.

There are certainly risks to Winston as a starter. After all, he threw 30 interceptions in his last full season as starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That said, he has a big arm, and he did throw for 5,109 yards in that same season.

Winston seemingly won over his teammates last season, which bodes well. It also likely means the Saints won’t be trying to trade for a big-name quarterback, even if some might want them to.

