Saquon Barkley had great answer to Jameis Winston’s question

Jameis Winston is covering Super Bowl LIX as a member of the media, and the veteran quarterback managed to slip in a little self-promotion while performing his duties earlier this week.

Winston has landed a temporary gig with FOX Sports Digital leading up to Sunday’s big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, which is being held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. On Monday, Winston asked Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley if Barkley can think of any team that might want to sign Winston heading into 2025.

Barkley suggested that his former team, the New York Giants, should give Winston a look.

“I think New York need a quarterback right now,” Barkley said.

Jameis Winston: “Who should sign me in free agency?” Saquon Barkley: “I think the New York Giants need a quarterback right now.” 💀💀 (🎥 @FOS) pic.twitter.com/hysAGE7kq1 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 4, 2025

The Giants certainly do need a quarterback. They finally parted ways with Daniel Jones this season, and they are expected to address the position in the draft. New York has the No. 3 overall pick, and there is a growing consensus that they have their eye on one particular signal-caller at that spot.

Winston made seven starts for the Cleveland Browns this season. Those games were an experience, as expected. He finished with 2,121 yards, 13 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He drew more attention for his legendary pregame speeches and surreal postgame quotes than his play on the field.

While Winston is unlikely to land a starting job in 2025, teams could do a lot worse for a backup. He might be the type of bridge option that the Giants consider if they draft a QB in the first round.