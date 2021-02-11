Report: Seahawks turning away Russell Wilson trade offers

Russell Wilson seems intent on showing the Seattle Seahawks that he is unhappy with the current state of the team, and that has naturally led to a great deal of trade speculation. Unless the situation takes a very ugly turn, it seems unlikely that the quarterback is going anywhere.

A report earlier in the week claimed Wilson is unhappy with Seattle’s offensive line. Wilson then essentially confirmed the report during an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” also admitting he wants more say in the Seahawks’ personnel decisions.

All of that has resulted in teams calling the Seahawks to gauge their interest in trading Wilson. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Seattle has not entertained those calls.

More teams have reached out about Russell Wilson, but the #Seahawks have shown no inclination to trade their star QB, whose media tour continues. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/3o5blMhzCj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021

That does not mean the Seahawks are thrilled with Wilson. After Wilson’s appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Patrick spoke with a source who said the team is not pleased that Wilson has decided to air his grievances publicly.

"A source told me that the #Seahawks management is not happy with Russell Wilson and his camp for taking this to the media" "You wonder if they're going to be able to co-exist… the current situation is unsustainable. That's what I was told." pic.twitter.com/OOrP4oMM3Z — Rob Staton (@robstaton) February 10, 2021

The situation between Wilson and the Seahawks doesn’t sound nearly as toxic as what we have seen with Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans. That said, there is clearly a disconnect somewhere.

Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract. Trading him would result in a $39 million dead cap hit for the Seahawks. Those are two of the many reasons a deal seems extremely farfetched at this point.

One former Seahawks player recently cautioned Wilson against calling out his offensive line. Despite that, the 32-year-old seems intent on letting his teammates and management know there are some issues he wants addressed.