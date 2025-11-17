Sean Payton wiped out a big gain by running into a referee

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton cost his team significant yardage because he was not paying enough attention on the sideline.

Payton and the Broncos sideline were called for unsportsmanlike conduct during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian had just intercepted Patrick Mahomes at the Denver 5-yard line and was on his way to a return all the way to the Chiefs’ 32-yard line.

Payton, however, was too focused on the return, and was also standing in the white on the sideline. As a result, linesman Derick Bowers smashed right into him.

Sean Payton was hit with an unsportsmanlike penalty for this collision pic.twitter.com/xVupwHzmfA — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 16, 2025

In this situation, the onus is on the coach to keep the sideline clear, so Payton was penalized. The only solace was that an illegal blindside block was also called that would have essentially nullified the return, so Payton was not the only reason the Broncos were denied outstanding field position.

Despite the penalties, the Broncos wound up going 89 yards for a touchdown on the drive, so everything turned out fine for Payton.