Shilo Sanders hit with fine from NFL

Shilo Sanders in a Bucs uniform
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) lines up against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Things have gotten even worse for Shilo Sanders.

Sanders was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, a day after being ejected from the team’s preseason game for throwing a punch during an altercation. Losing your roster spot is bad enough, but things got worse for Sanders when he received a fine from the NFL on Saturday.

Sanders was fined $4,669 for the punch. That amount likely is no small figure relative to whatever Sanders received for his brief time with the Bucs.

Sanders, 25, had one tackle in the contest. He finished the preseason with four solo tackles and a quarterback hit in three games.

Since being cut, Shilo has hinted at pursuing a career other than professional football. He likely realizes that it was a stretch for him to make an NFL roster and could adjust accordingly. His brother Shedeur is currently the No. 3 quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

Shilo had 137 tackles in two seasons at Colorado. The safety also had an interception returned for a touchdown.

