Simone Biles gets awesome surprise from Packers fan at Chiefs game

Simone Biles had the ideal viewing experience on Sunday during the Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs game.

Biles, the wife of Packers safety Jonathan Owens, was able to witness the home team upset the visiting Chiefs 27-19 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The 4-time Olympic gold medalist also received a gift from a Packers superfan, who fittingly described Biles as the “greatest of all time.”

The man dressed as frozen cheese gave Biles an epic goat-themed hat with gold medals hanging by the hooves. He also designed a second hat specifically for Owens so that the two could match.

An incredible surprise for Simone Biles from this Packers fan! ❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/upUJgE6jDW — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 4, 2023

Biles was seen wishing her husband good luck before the game kicked off. The two tied the knot earlier this year.

Simone Biles wishes husband Jonathan Owens luck before the game! 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/p8wZd9UEoJ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) December 4, 2023

Biles might have served as the good luck charm for the entire Packers squad with the way they handled the Chiefs throughout the evening.

The Packers never trailed in the contest, which was highlighted by a strong performance from quarterback Jordan Love.

Love outplayed Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes by throwing for 267 yards with 3 touchdowns to lead Green Bay to a third straight victory.

Biles and every Packers fan in the building were surely happy with the result. The same cannot be said of Chiefs fans, who were furious over a missed call that could have changed the outcome of the game.