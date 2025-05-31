Report hints at more issues between Stefon Diggs and Patriots

Stefon Diggs is in hot water with the New England Patriots over a recent party boat video, but a new report suggests there are other issues bubbling beneath the surface.

Patriots radio analyst Scott Zolak suggested on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” that there is a real possibility that the Patriots release Diggs before he ever plays a game for the team. Zolak said the possibility has been discussed by the organization, and that there are more issues than are publicly known.

“I came to this show yesterday with the opinion — not opinion, but the knowledge that it is on the table,” Zolak said of a potential Diggs release, via Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston. “That it is being thought of. And it’s not just the boat. It’s not just the boat. There are some other things that I’ve heard that put some things in question. Are you all-in here?”

Zolak did not offer details, but the implication is that the Patriots have been given reason to question whether the wide receiver is fully dedicated. The biggest issue is the party boat video, in which Diggs was seen flashing a pink substance.

The Patriots have made it very clear that they are not pleased with Diggs over the video. There is one way they could get out of the 3-year, $69 million contract they signed Diggs to earlier in the offseason.

Diggs is coming off a torn ACL, but was supposed to be an established veteran option Drake Maye could rely on as the Patriots try to rebuild their offense and make it more explosive. Now it is fair to wonder if he will ever play a snap for the organization.