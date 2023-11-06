Tom Brady to have role in Raiders’ coaching search?

The Las Vegas Raiders need to find a permanent head coach, and they may look to Tom Brady to try to help them find one.

The expectation around the NFL is that Brady will have some level of influence over the Raiders’ coaching search, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Brady is not officially associated with the Raiders, but owner Mark Davis is a longtime admirer.

Brady was in talks with Davis to buy a piece of the Raiders before the season. However, the sale never actually took place, as NFL owners balked at Davis trying to sell to Brady at a major discount. Even though that has not yet happened, there is nothing stopping Davis from asking Brady for help in the search.

The Raiders are seeking a replacement for Josh McDaniels, who spent many years as Brady’s offensive coordinator in New England. Interim coach Antonio Pierce, who has impressed so far, may be an early candidate.