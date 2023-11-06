 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 5, 2023

Tom Brady to have role in Raiders’ coaching search?

November 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Tom Brady at an NFL game

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL player Tom Brady on the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders need to find a permanent head coach, and they may look to Tom Brady to try to help them find one.

The expectation around the NFL is that Brady will have some level of influence over the Raiders’ coaching search, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Brady is not officially associated with the Raiders, but owner Mark Davis is a longtime admirer.

Brady was in talks with Davis to buy a piece of the Raiders before the season. However, the sale never actually took place, as NFL owners balked at Davis trying to sell to Brady at a major discount. Even though that has not yet happened, there is nothing stopping Davis from asking Brady for help in the search.

The Raiders are seeking a replacement for Josh McDaniels, who spent many years as Brady’s offensive coordinator in New England. Interim coach Antonio Pierce, who has impressed so far, may be an early candidate.

Article Tags

Las Vegas RaidersTom Brady
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus