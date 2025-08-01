Tom Brady roasted for his Scottie Scheffler comments

There have been very few times in recent years where advice that came from Tom Brady was not well received, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been widely criticized over some of his latest.

Before he won the fourth major of his career at The Open Championship last month, Scottie Scheffler made some candid comments to the media about how he finds true satisfaction and meaning from his role as a husband and father, not from success on the golf course. Scheffler said he enjoys winning but that he would have no problem giving up golf it were to ever negatively impact his family life.

Brady’s addressed Scheffler’s stance in the weekly newsletter that the former quarterback sends out to his fans. Brady explained how he always viewed all the aspects of his life as a pyramid, and he felt any one of them could become the priority when needed.

“Scottie said he’d rather be a better father and husband than a good golfer. And my question is: why are those mutually exclusive?” Brady wrote. “Sure, they’re different blocks on the pyramid, but they’re part of the same pyramid. They’re connected!

“My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused — those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives.”

While Brady is widely considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time, many people feel he is the wrong person to be giving advice on balancing family and career.

Is Tom the best person to be giving this opinion. I’d rather hear Tony Finau’s thoughts on the subject. — Big XII Stake Conference (@pbarlow1966) July 30, 2025

Brady left his first wife and the mother of his first child in the dust.



Then, broke up his second family for football. — Quarter Zip Sports (@TheQuarterZip) July 30, 2025

Tom is goated but he did divorce his wife in the pursuit of athletic greatness



I would imagine scottie's goals are to avoid that at all costs — Greg Duncan (@GregDuncan_) July 31, 2025

I'm not sure Brady is the source he thinks he is on this subject. — Jeremy Branham (@JeremyBranham) July 30, 2025

Brady has three kids with two different women. He had his oldest son Jack in 2007 with actress Bridget Moynahan, whom he dated. Brady began dating Gisele Bundchen before Jack was born. Brady and Gisele then got married in 2009 and had two kids together — Benjamin in 2009 and Vivian in 2012.

Brady and Bundchen wound up getting divorced. There were many rumors that Brady’s decision to continue with his NFL career was the driving force behind his marriage falling apart. Gisele has since been dating her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, though she has denied ever cheating on Brady.

It goes without saying that Brady is one of the most accomplished athletes of all time, but it sounds like much of what has unfolded in his personal life is what Scheffler wants to avoid.