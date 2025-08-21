Troubling allegations emerge against Jimmie Ward

A new lawsuit features troubling allegations against Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward.

The veteran safety is accused of assaulting the mother of his 3-year-old child while under the influence of drugs, according to Matt Moret of The Athletic. Ward allegedly committed two instances of domestic assault, one in April and one in June.

In the June incident, Ward is accused of breaking into the home of Cristy West, with whom he shares a son. The suit accuses Ward of hitting West and forcing her to perform oral sex on him while potentially being under the influence of crystal meth. The incident caused the couple’s son to wake up crying. Ward is also accused of searching West’s phone and accusing her of speaking to other men.

West claimed she ultimately fled her home with her child and called 911 while naked in the street.

Ward was arrested in June over that incident and was accused of assault and family violence. He was detained against in August for violating the terms of his bail.

In a statement, Ward’s attorney, Steve Jackson, said he was confident the lawsuit would ultimately be dismissed.

#Texans safety Jimmie Ward's attorney to @KPRC2 on civil lawsuit filed by Tony Buzbee in Harris County:



'We are aware of the Harris County civil lawsuit that was filed,” Steve Jackson said. “This is the same civil lawsuit that was filed against Mr. Ward by other attorneys… https://t.co/AB0wKm7Tnr — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 21, 2025

A first-round draft pick in 2014, Ward has played in 10 games for the Texans in each of the last two seasons. He finished with 48 total tackles and 2 interceptions last year. A foot injury cut his 2024 season short, and he remains on the physically unable to perform list.