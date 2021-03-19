Urban Meyer discusses ‘awful’ NFL free agency process

Urban Meyer did not enjoy his first taste of the business side of the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars coach was asked how he felt about signing players he hadn’t actually met with before, and he made clear that he found the experience “awful.”

“I guess in the old days you could bring them in and meet them, then have dinner with them and find out their football intellect, find out their character and things like that. So we had to do a deep dive on every guy that we signed,” Meyer said, via Doug Samuels of Football Scoop. “To answer your question, it was awful. I don’t believe it should be that way. I’m not sure how that rule came about, but, to me, that’s not good business.”

Meyer is used to the college recruiting process, where there is extensive contact with players before they sign with a school. The frenzied pace of NFL free agency makes that impossible. Meyer may hate it that way, but he’s simply going to have to adapt to it.

Meyer’s dislike of the process didn’t stop Jacksonville from being very active early in free agency. Meyer has to feel somewhat comfortable with those moves considering how aggressive the Jaguars were.