Video of Deebo Samuel sprinting at crazy treadmill speed goes viral

Already both a wide receiver and a running back, Deebo Samuel may be trying to add Olympic-level sprinter to his list of talents as well.

The San Francisco 49ers star Samuel went viral this week for a mind-blowing workout video. Samuel hit the treadmill and managed to run at a speed of 18.6 miles per hour (yes, you read that right), maintaining it for just under ten seconds.

You can see the wild video here.

To date, the absolute top speed that human beings can run at is about 27 miles per hour (which Usain Bolt managed to do at the peak of his record-breaking 100m run). For Samuel, who is a good five inches or so shorter than Bolt, to get anywhere even remotely near that is quite impressive.

Samuel, the former First Team All-Pro, is trying to bounce back from a 2022 season where he missed multiple games with ankle and hamstring injuries, thus “only” managing 632 receiving yards and 232 rushing yards for San Francisco. Perhaps he was particularly motivated in that treadmill video since he was outdone by Saquon Barkley during a recent workout.