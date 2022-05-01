Vikings draft announcer hits back at fans after criticism

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Ed Marinaro was invited to announce the team’s second-round draft pick in Las Vegas on Saturday, and his appearance led to some widespread internet trolling. Marinaro has since fired back at the haters.

Marinaro spent four seasons with the Vikings from 1972-1975. He then played a season each for the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks before going on to enjoy a successful acting career. On Saturday, Marinaro had the privilege of announcing the 42nd overall pick in the NFL Draft. He did a lot more than that and spoke for over two minutes before a producer came out and asked him to read the card.

Marinaro was ruthlessly mocked on social media for soaking up the spotlight. He responded in a tweet.

“To all u b—-ing about me talking to (sic) long last night. It was THREE minutes! You wanna have me arrested! Come out of you’re (sic) basement. The sun is healing,” Marinaro wrote (edited by LBS for profanity).

His intentions were probably good, but Marinaro did not seem to understand the assignment. The draft moves along fairly quickly. At most, he was supposed to say a few words and then announce the pick. He was not about to leave that stage without taking full advantage of the opportunity.