Yahoo Sports writer Terez Paylor dies at 37

The sports media world lost yet another prominent member as Yahoo Sports reporter Terez Paylor died on Tuesday at the age of 37.

Paylor joined Yahoo Sports in 2018 after five years at the Kansas City Star, where he served as a Chiefs beat reporter. Paylor was a voter for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and covered the NFL for Yahoo.

His fiancee Ebony Reed wrote the following statement.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce that our beloved friend, colleague and Yahoo Sports journalist Terez Paylor has passed away. Statement from Ebony Reed, Terez's fiancée: pic.twitter.com/oUFlJsXnSk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2021

Paylor’s death comes two days after ESPN MLB reporter Pedro Gomez died unexpectedly at 58. NBA reporter Sekou Smith died two weeks ago at 48.

The Kansas City Star wrote the following obituary on Paylor, who began working for them in 2006.