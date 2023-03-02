Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter take aim at PGA Tour over changes

Several LIV Golf players had a field day on social media Wednesday in response to some news about the rival PGA Tour.

Word emerged on Wednesday that the PGA Tour has approved some radical changes, including more designated events that feature smaller playing fields and no 36-hole cuts.

The changes seemed to be a direct response to LIV, the league that started last year and has small playing fields and no cuts.

LIV Golf, and those who defected to play in the league, were on the receiving end of criticism all last year. On Wednesday, they had some fun mocking the PGA Tour for copying them. Lee Westwood was leading the charge via Twitter.

“I’ve spent the last year reading how good full fields and cuts are!” Westwood tweeted sarcastically.

“So.. Do away with the WGC’s. Load the OWGR in your favour. Create 10 limited field events for just PGA tour members(like WGC’s). Add to that 4 majors,Players,FedEx cup. That’s a full schedule for a top player. That’s growing the game. What Strategic Alliance?” Westwood said in another tweet.

Kevin Na, another LIV Golf player, mocked the criticism LIV faced last year.

“I thought no cut no legacy,” he wrote in a Twitter comment.

Ian Poulter joined in as well. He joked about the PGA Tour imitating LIV.

“Sounds somewhat familiar… Now I can’t wait to hear all the back tracking of comments from the last 7 months,” he wrote in a tweet.

The PGA Tour and some of their golfers spent a lot of time criticizing and bad-mouthing LIV, but it seems like a lot of that criticism was rooted in fear because they felt threatened. Their adoption of some LIV practices seems like an admission that they felt threatened.