Yankees share significant update on Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge’s court will soon be in session once again in the Bronx.

The New York Yankees superstar, who has missed 10 straight games, is slated to return to the lineup on Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the news Monday after New York lost the series opener 8-5.

Judge has been on the IL over the last 10 games after hurting his elbow late last month in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The hulking outfielder caught a fly ball in right field during the July 22 contest and tried to get the ball back in quickly to prevent a runner from advancing (video here). He played in two more games before being placed on the IL. Judge had not missed a contest before his 10-game absence.

The Yankees went 4-6 without the two-time MVP in the batting order. The losses include a three-game sweep at the hands of the Marlins, who had never swept the Yankees in their 33-year history until last week. The Marlins added insult to injury with a troll job on the Yankees once the sweep was complete.

The Bronx Bombers held a seven-game lead atop the AL East just over two months ago. But the team has stumbled since then, falling to third in the division for the first time since April 2.