Anthony Davis made 1 big improvement to his game while rehabbing injury

Anthony Davis may be looking like a changed man when he returns to the lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported on Sunday that the Lakers star has made one big improvement to his game while rehabbing his knee injury: Davis has been working on his shot mechanics.

The eight-time All-Star Davis has been out since Dec. 17 after suffering an MCL sprain on an unfortunate in-game play (video here). He is nearing a return though and could be back as soon as Tuesday against Brooklyn.

An improved jumper is sorely needed for Davis. Before he got injured, Davis was shooting a horrendous 17.9 percent from deep this season. He was even getting roasted by some big NBA names for his awful shooting. With Davis’ hard work during rehab however, the Lakers will be hoping that he can finally put those criticisms to rest and truly unlock their offense.

H/T Lakers Daily

Photo: Dec 18, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports