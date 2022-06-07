Donovan Mitchell fires back at 1 particular claim about him

Donovan Mitchell is done with the besmirchment of his character.

The Utah Jazz All-Star was the subject of a recent claim this week about his relationship with Quin Snyder, who just resigned as head coach of the Jazz. Spence Checketts of ESPN 700 in Utah said on the air that Snyder recently tried to call Mitchell, only for Mitchell to allegedly not take the call.

Mitchell was not pleased about that claim and fired back in a post to Twitter.

“I choose to leave a lot of what y’all say alone but y’all gon stop blatantly lying on my name… god bless,” wrote the star guard.

Snyder, who took over for the Jazz in 2014, had been the only head coach of Mitchell’s NBA career. Other reports from earlier this week had indicated that Mitchell is taking the news of Snyder’s departure hard.

Snyder’s exit may ultimately cause some other messiness for Utah. But Mitchell refusing to take Snyder’s calls does not appear to be part of it.