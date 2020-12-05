Joel Embiid gives encouraging update on relationship with Ben Simmons

One of the lingering questions about the Philadelphia 76ers has been whether the team’s two stars can coexist. Joel Embiid continues to assert that the answer is yes.

Embiid spoke to the media Friday and gave an encouraging update on his relationship with Ben Simmons. Embiid affirmed he wants to keep playing with Simmons, and gave fans reason for optimism when discussing their relationship.

“We’ve been way closer,” Embiid said, via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I want him on my team.”

The feeling appears to be mutual. In his own media session, Simmons even joked that he was moving in with Embiid to get closer off the court.

Whether this yields on-court results remains to be seen. What’s clear is that everyone is determined to make things work. The team’s new GM clearly thinks highly of the two stars and wants to build around them. That will likely involve surrounding them with good shooters. If the Sixers don’t do that, the Simmons-Embiid partnership may continue to be a punchline in NBA circles.