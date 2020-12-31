Lamar Odom says ex girlfriend Sabrina Parr has hijacked his social media accounts

Lamar Odom and his ex-girlfriend Sabrina Parr have seemingly had an on-and-off relationship for several months now, but they are clearly not on good terms at the moment.

Odom said in an Instagram post on Wednesday that he is “working hard to build my new brand and a new team.” He says that has been difficult because his social media accounts are being “held hostage” by his ex, which presumably refers to Parr.

“Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter — if any of y’all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my brand managers DM ASAP @savvygirlconsulting,” Odom wrote.

Odom made the post from his Instagram account, so he must have access to it. It’s unclear if he’s saying Parr also has access or the ability to hack his account.

Parr wrote in an Instagram post last month that she had made the difficult decision to end her relationship with Odom. What was more troubling was that she said Odom “desperately needs” help.

Roughly a week later, Parr shared photos and videos on social media that indicated she and Lamar had gone on a romantic getaway to celebrate the anniversary of their engagement.

Parr used to be an ESPN contributor, but she was fired a few years back for some comments she made about two NFL players. Her relationship with Odom has been a rocky one, to say the least.