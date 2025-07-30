Magic Johnson reacts to photos of Luka Doncic looking ripped

Magic Johnson is a big fan of what Luka Doncic is doing.

Johnson shared some posts to his X profile on Tuesday in which he reacted to photos of Doncic looking fit and ripped. The photos came as part of a story for Men’s Health Magazine. Doncic said in the story that he understands the importance of offseason fitness and training.

Just like many other Lakers fans, Magic thinks this is a fantastic development.

“I love how Luka is showing his Laker teammates how serious he is about winning a championship in Los Angeles by transforming his body!” Johnson wrote in a post on X.

— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 29, 2025

Doncic’s conditioning has always been a big question about his game. He has admitted in the past that he is not a muscular player. He also has shown up to training camp and begun seasons for the Dallas Mavericks overweight and out of shape.

Maybe the trade from Dallas to the Los Angeles Lakers has motivated him to turn things around and take matters seriously. The Lakers certainly have to be happy about what they’re seeing so far.

Doncic, 26, played in 28 games for the Lakers last season following his trade from Dallas. He averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game with his new team.