Marcus Morris changes his agent after arrest saga

Marcus Morris Sr. is making a notable change after the legal trouble he recently got into.

Both Morris and his twin brother Markieff have signed agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management, NBA writer Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday. Haynes notes that the two have tabbed Hazan to represent them for “playing opportunities.”

Marcus was involved in a prominent saga earlier this summer when he was arrested pursuant to an out-of-state warrant for allegedly writing a bad check. Word then broke that Marcus had been hit with fraud and theft charges after being accused of stealing over $250,000 from two Las Vegas casinos (full details here).

The case has since been dropped though after Marcus, who stated publicly that he had simply taken out a marker in order to gamble, reportedly paid off the debts that he owed to the two casinos. Marcus was being represented at the time by agent Yony Noy, who released a statement explaining the situation over social media.

But now it appears that Marcus, who is officially in the clear legally, is moving on from Noy. Both the Morris twins are turning to Hazan in order to presumably explore respective returns to the NBA.

Both now 35 years old, Marcus went unsigned for all of last season while Markieff split time between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers. It seems unlikely at this point that either brother will get another shot in the NBA as anything more than a locker-room veteran, but that is clearly not stopping them from trying.