Paul George has beef with Chris Paul?

One current LA Clippers star does not appear to be too fond of a former one.

The Clippers fell to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday by a final score of 109-101. Chris Paul finished with a game-high 28 points and ten assists to lead the way for Phoenix.

After the game, Clippers star Paul George got a question about what made Paul so hard to guard. George blew it off and just replied, “Next question.”

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk noted that Paul and Devin Booker were chirping at George during earlier meetings between the two teams this season.

George and Paul also seemed to snub each other during postgame handshakes on Wednesday.

Did both Chris Paul and Paul George refuse to shake each other's hands? Can't tell here, but it definitely feels like no love lost. https://t.co/P6O7wxOsFI — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) April 29, 2021

The two players were never teammates but do have the distinction of both playing for the Clippers as well as the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, their current teams are two of the best in the league this season, so a rivalry of sorts would make sense.

George and Paul are also among the most divisive players in the NBA today. It is definitely nothing new for them to be feuding with other players.