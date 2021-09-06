Alabama brutally trolled Miami with official victory poster

The Alabama football Twitter account is known for its trolling, but they might have set a new standard for themselves on Monday.

Alabama produces an official game win poster for each victory with a summary of the score and key performers. It might also include a slogan, as it did Monday. In rather brutal fashion, the Crimson Tide mocked Miami’s famous “It’s all about the U” slogan after their 44-13 win.

That’s about as devastating as it gets. Alabama can back it up, though. After all, they’ve only lost eight games since the start of the College Football Playoff era. They’re going to hear about it no matter what on the rare occasions they lose.

As for Miami, they clearly have a long way to go before they can be counted among college football’s elite again. This might actually hurt more than the turnover chain incident Saturday.