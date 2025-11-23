Andrew Luck’s epic sideline interview during Stanford-Cal game could not have gone better

Andrew Luck had arguably the greatest sideline interview of the college football season during Saturday’s Stanford-Cal game.

The ESPN broadcast lined up an interview with the former Cardinal quarterback early in the second quarter at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif. The interview was conducted near Cal’s end zone, with the Bears having possession on the other side of the field.

What was supposed to be a quiet part of the sideline became action-packed in a hurry. Luck paused mid-interview to watch how his team’s defense would perform on the first play of Cal’s drive. As he looked on, defensive lineman Omar Staples stripped wide receiver Jacob De Jesus right underneath the Cardinal logo.

Stanford safety Jay Green recovered the fumble and ran all the way past Luck for a touchdown.

“Ball! Go Jay go! Go Jay go!” Luck screamed with unbridled excitement as his team’s defense made a huge play.

Andrew Luck screaming BALL mid interview



One of us!



pic.twitter.com/gW6ttLdN8s — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2025

Green’s defensive touchdown got Stanford on the board to take a 7-3 lead. The thrilling play was a sign of things to come for the Cardinal, who rode the momentum all the way to an upset 31-10 victory over Cal.

Luck was more than just an enthusiastic alumnus. The retired Indianapolis Colts star was hired as the president of the Stanford football program late last year.

The Cardinal went 3-9 in each of the previous four seasons before Luck joined the program. While his first season at the helm has not gone much differently, Saturday’s win scored Stanford an elusive fourth victory this season.

Andrew proved to be a good luck charm on Sunday for Stanford, which finally ended the three-win curse.