Arkansas makes big change to coaching staff after ugly loss

The Arkansas Razorbacks are making a change at offensive coordinator after an ugly effort on Saturday against Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks announced that coach Sam Pittman has fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos less than 24 hours after Saturday’s loss. Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton will take over the duties for the rest of the season.

Coach Pittman has relieved Dan Enos of his duties effective immediately. Kenny Guiton will takeover play calling duties for the remainder of the season. https://t.co/gKhAKAsrnX — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 22, 2023

Arkansas’ showing Saturday was disappointing in more ways than one. A week after a competitive loss to Alabama, they only managed three points against an underwhelming Mississippi State team. Pittman, who may be on the hot seat himself, felt the need to make a change.

Saturday’s loss dropped Arkansas to 2-6 on the season. They have been a big disappointment, and Enos may not be the only casualty of what is turning into a very bad year.