Deion Sanders’ girlfriend provides health update after surgery

Deion Sanders’ girlfriend provided an update early Saturday regarding the health of the Colorado coach after he underwent emergency surgery on Friday.

Tracey Edmonds posted to Instagram that Friday was a “long, but successful day” and that Sanders was “resting comfortably and doing great” following the procedure. That would appear to indicate that Sanders’ surgery was a success.

Sanders has had some ongoing health problems, particularly with regard to his feet. Friday’s procedure was linked to a blood clot in his groin, and it is not clear how much connection that has to his foot issues. Sanders is considering a different procedure to deal with that.

Sanders is preparing to embark on his first season as head coach at Colorado. He has already made a big splash for the Buffs and has attracted plenty of national attention to the long-moribund program.