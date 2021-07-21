Jimbo Fisher not backing down from Alabama trash talk

If Jimbo Fisher is worried about poking the bear that is Alabama, he’s not showing it.

The Texas A&M coach spent part of his offseason talking trash about Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. The Aggies have high aspirations, and they’re scheduled to host Alabama on Oct. 9.

At SEC Media Day on Wednesday, Fisher suggested he didn’t have any regrets about his trolling of Saban and Alabama.

Jimbo Fisher on Alabama quote earlier this offseason: “I don’t have any regrets. That’s what we’re here for, isn’t it?" — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) July 21, 2021

Fisher wants to be the best, and to do so, Texas A&M is going to have to find a way past Alabama. There’s no point in hiding from that. Fisher knows it. He’s won a national championship, and he figures the way to win another one is by projecting confidence and firing up the team and the fans.

Still, a guy like Saban is likely to use any trash talk as a motivational tool. Someone who knows the Alabama coach well thinks Fisher made a huge mistake calling Saban out. Ultimately, we probably won’t know until October whether Fisher helped or hurt his team’s cause.