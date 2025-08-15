NCAA addresses Connor Stalions sneaking onto Central Michigan sideline

The NCAA has finally confirmed that Connor Stalions snuck onto the Central Michigan sideline two years ago in order to scout an opponent for Michigan, but that is supposedly not the only reason the former Wolverines staffer was there.

Shortly after Michigan’s sign-stealing scandal erupted in October 2023, some photos surfaced on social media that showed a person who resembles Stalions wearing Chippewas gear on the CMU sideline during the team’s 31-7 loss to Michigan State on Sept. 1, 2023. It eventually became obvious that the person was Stalions, and the NCAA acknowledged that in an announcement of sanctions against Michigan on Friday.

The NCAA’s investigation found that Stalions did engage in in-person scouting from the CMU sideline early on in the 2023 season by disguising himself in Chippewas-issued coaching gear. Investigators claim, however, that Stalions snuck onto the sideline “in part to decipher Michigan State’s signals, but also to help a Central Michigan staff member with play calling.

NEW: The NCAA confirms Connor Stalions did attend the Michigan State-Central Michigan game on the CMU sideline.



"in part to decipher

Michigan State’s signals, but also to help a Central Michigan staff member with play calling." pic.twitter.com/2BOgqSNf3u — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 15, 2025

Stalions obviously had a connection at Central Michigan, otherwise he would not have been able to secure team-issued gear and blend in without even the head coach knowing what had happened. That is likely why there has been talk of CMU facing sanctions as well.

Most fans will laugh at the suggestion that Stalions was on CMU’s sideline for any reason other than to scout a Michigan opponent. However, there must have been some incentive for the person who helped him pull it off. Perhaps Stalions did offer some of his services to the Chippewas in exchange for access.