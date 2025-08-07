Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Ohio State fans upset over latest Big Noon Kickoff development

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
An Ohio State football helmet
Nov 17, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; A Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 21-14 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State fans are not exactly thrilled over the latest development surrounding FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff.”

The Buckeyes have been a staple on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” which means they frequently play at 12:00 pm ET on Saturdays. Their games draw big TV viewership numbers, which is why FOX likes to have them play in that time slot, which follows FOX’s pregame show intended to compete with ESPN’s “GameDay.”

This week, Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork told WOSU’s “All Sides” that he expects the Ohio State-Penn State game on November 1 to be a noon kickoff.

“I think we know the Buckeyes drive Big Noon Kickoff. That’ll be a high-powered game. So I think we probably know what’s going to happen around game time for that one,” Bjork said. “FOX, they love the Buckeyes. And Big Noon is a big deal. They’ve invested in that time slot. So we’ll presume it’s a 12 noon kickoff,” Bjork said.

Buckeyes fans have gotten used to having noon kickoffs, which they don’t necessarily prefer. However, there is an aspect about the noon kickoff for the Penn State game that has fans annoyed. Ohio State has declared the Nov. 1 game to be a “blackout” game. In a blackout game, Buckeyes players wear black jerseys, and fans are encouraged to wear black as well. When executed properly, the coordination between fans and players helps to create an intimidating environment. This type of effort is especially effective for a night game, so having a “blackout” during a noon kickoff loses the luster.

Buckeyes fans aren’t too happy about that.

Ohio State having issues with Big Noon Kickoff is nothing new. In fact, a politician introduced some legislature to fight the early kickoff times for the school.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!