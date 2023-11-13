 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers sets target date for his return from Achilles injury

November 13, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Aaron Rodgers looking on with the sun in his eyes

Florham Park, NJ May 31, 2023 — Aaron Rodgers during the Jets OTA. Photo Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Rodgers has made it clear that his goal is to play again in 2023, and we now have a better idea of the target date he has in mind.

During Sunday night’s game between the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders, NBC’s Melissa Stark revealed that Rodgers told her his plan is to be back under center in mid-December.

“He said, ‘I know it sounds insane, but you do a good surgery, you have a good patient, it makes this possible,’” Stark shared on the NBC broadcast, via The Associated Press.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked after the game — a 16-12 loss for New York — if he anticipates having Rodgers back in a month. Saleh said that will be up to doctors.

“I don’t know. If the doctors clear him, we’ll clear him,” Saleh said.

Rodgers tore his Achilles on Sept. 11. The surgery he had was the same so-called “speed bridge” procedure that running back Cam Akers had prior to the 2021 season. Akers, who was with the Los Angeles Rams at the time, was cleared to play five months later. Rodgers is aiming to be back less than four months after suffering the injury, which seems unrealistic.

The Jets fell to 4-5 with their loss on Sunday night. Even if by some miracle Rodgers is cleared to play next month, it may not be worth the risk depending on where New York stands in the playoff picture.

For now, Rodgers is helping the Jets in a coaching role. He seemed a bit aggravated with one particular situation in Sunday night’s game.

