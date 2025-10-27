Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love share heartfelt moment after ‘SNF’ clash

There was a ton of respect shared Sunday between clashing quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

Rodgers’ Pittsburgh Steelers hosted Love’s Green Bay Packers in a mentor-versus-mentee matchup at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The student outlasted the teacher in the contest as the Packers erupted in the fourth quarter to win 35-25.

Green Bay trailed 19-14 entering the final period. Love led the Packers to four scoring drives en route to a 21-6 quarter scoring disparity.

Rodgers chased loved down after the game. The two shared a warm embrace and exchanged a couple of words.

Love looked like prime Rodgers in the 10-point victory. The 26-year-old went 29/37 for 360 yards with a trio of touchdowns. Rodgers threw for 219 yards and a pair of touchdowns himself.

Love sat behind Rodgers for three seasons before finally taking over as the Packers starter in 2023. Despite Love admitting that he had a difficult time waiting for his turn, the Utah State alum still shared a good relationship with his Super Bowl-winning predecessor over the years.

Rodgers stayed supportive of Love even after leaving Green Bay. The four-time MVP was sending texts to his replacement to congratulate him on wins. Rodgers even gave Love some humorous financial advice after the latter scored a massive contract extension with the Packers.

The bond between the two remains strong years after they went their separate ways.