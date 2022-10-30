Report: Bills tried to trade for Pro-Bowl RB

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best offenses in football, but it sounds like they are trying to drastically improve in at least one area ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Sunday that the Bills reached out to the New Orleans Saints to inquire about trading for Alvin Kamara this past week. They were turned away, but that is a clear indication that they are in the market for a running back.

There were conflicting reports earlier this month about whether the Bills were one of the teams that tried to trade for Christian McCaffrey. The fact that they reached out to the Saints about Kamara makes it easier to believe that they showed interest in McCaffrey.

Kamara is off to a slow start this season by his standards, but the 27-year-old is still a very productive player. He entered Sunday with 542 total yards from scrimmage and no scores. He is also facing some potentially serious legal trouble, which could impact his trade market.