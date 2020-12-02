Broncos players not blaming QBs for protocol violations

There does not appear to be any ill will toward the Denver Broncos’ quarterbacks among their teammates in spite of what happened last week.

The Broncos had to play without a regular quarterback Sunday after Jeff Driskel tested positive and the team’s other three quarterbacks were deemed close contacts due to being careless with mask wearing at a film session last Tuesday. Two Broncos players said they understood what happened, and they weren’t going to blame Drew Lock or the rest of the quarterback room for the situation.

Tight end Noah Fant said the quarterbacks were simply trying to improve.

“Obviously, I don’t blame those guys, right? I don’t have blame for [Lock] or anything like that,” Fant said, via Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.

Wide receiver Tim Patrick concurred, saying the quarterbacks would be welcomed back with “open arms” and added teammates know they weren’t purposely careless.

The defenses of Lock weren’t as vociferous as this one was. However, it’s pretty clear that Broncos players are over it and ready to move on.