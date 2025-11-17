Browns legend Bernie Kosar is battling major health complications

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar announced over a year ago that he would likely need a liver transplant due to cirrhosis, and the day has now arrived.

Kosar said in a social media video last week that he underwent multiple “aggressive procedures” to stop internal bleeding. The 61-year-old was originally supposed to receive a liver transplant last weekend, but the surgery was called off because of the donor being infected.

On Sunday night, Kosar shared a new upbeat video that featured two of his nurses. The former quarterback announced that he would be undergoing a liver transplant at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Good news is in!!! We are set for 5 AM. Thank you all for the thoughts, prayers, and support — it truly means the world to me. U Matter. #UMatter #healthyhabits #renewingathleteslives pic.twitter.com/oaso6F4UlT — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) November 17, 2025

Kosar then shared another video before he went in for the procedure early Monday morning. He said it is “absolutely a victory Monday for me” despite the Browns losing 23-16 to the Baltimore Ravens the day before.

It might not be Victory Monday on the field, but it is a Victory Monday for me at UH as I head into surgery today. I can’t thank you all enough for the love and support — it truly means everything. Stay tuned for more updates! 🙌Matter #UMatter #ShopKosar #VictoryMonday… pic.twitter.com/oGkPc6iKZa — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) November 17, 2025

In an interview that was published in July 2024, Kosar revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and cirrhosis. Kosar said his doctors told him at the time that there was a greater than 90 percent chance he would need a liver transplant.

Kosar also revealed that he had felt unwell but put off going to the doctor. That is why he has chosen to share his health updates publicly, as he wants to encourage others to seek medical attention if they feel something is not right.

The Browns drafted Kosar with the first overall pick in the 1985 Supplemental Draft. He spent eight-plus seasons in Cleveland and led the team to the AFC Championship Game three times. Kosar was named to the Pro Bowl in 1987.

Kosar went on to win a Super Bowl as a backup with the Dallas Cowboys in 1993 before finishing his career with the Miami Dolphins.

More recently, Kosar worked as a team ambassador and contributor to in-house radio programming with the Browns. He was relieved of those duties in 2023 for a surprising reason.