Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Browns legend Bernie Kosar is battling major health complications

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Bernie Kosar in a suit
Oct 30, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns former quarterback Bernie Kosar during halftime between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Jets won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar announced over a year ago that he would likely need a liver transplant due to cirrhosis, and the day has now arrived.

Kosar said in a social media video last week that he underwent multiple “aggressive procedures” to stop internal bleeding. The 61-year-old was originally supposed to receive a liver transplant last weekend, but the surgery was called off because of the donor being infected.

On Sunday night, Kosar shared a new upbeat video that featured two of his nurses. The former quarterback announced that he would be undergoing a liver transplant at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Kosar then shared another video before he went in for the procedure early Monday morning. He said it is “absolutely a victory Monday for me” despite the Browns losing 23-16 to the Baltimore Ravens the day before.

In an interview that was published in July 2024, Kosar revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and cirrhosis. Kosar said his doctors told him at the time that there was a greater than 90 percent chance he would need a liver transplant.

Kosar also revealed that he had felt unwell but put off going to the doctor. That is why he has chosen to share his health updates publicly, as he wants to encourage others to seek medical attention if they feel something is not right.

The Browns drafted Kosar with the first overall pick in the 1985 Supplemental Draft. He spent eight-plus seasons in Cleveland and led the team to the AFC Championship Game three times. Kosar was named to the Pro Bowl in 1987.

Kosar went on to win a Super Bowl as a backup with the Dallas Cowboys in 1993 before finishing his career with the Miami Dolphins.

More recently, Kosar worked as a team ambassador and contributor to in-house radio programming with the Browns. He was relieved of those duties in 2023 for a surprising reason.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App