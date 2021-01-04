Cam Newton has hilarious quote about time spent with Bill Belichick

Cam Newton has had nothing but positive things to say about Bill Belichick this season, and that has continued even after the quarterback may have played his final game with the New England Patriots.

Newton was asked during his appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” Monday what surprised him most about Belichick as he got to know the coach. The former MVP spoke about how “cool” Belichick is.

“I really thought it was like, ‘Oh my goodness, he’s going to be that sour principal that you never want to see in the hallways.’ He’s so cool, man,” Newton said, via WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “He’s a guy who, you know, for what it’s worth he seems like that guy you just want to have a drink with. Just sit down and like, ‘Hey man, can I kick it?’ You know what I am saying, ‘Let’s chat.’ I bet he would be so dope at a bar. I mean, he’s got stories out the wazoo.”

Newton may have had a terrible season on the field, but he has enjoyed his time working with Belichick. He has maintained a positive attitude all year and bought into the “Patriot Way” even though the results were disappointing.

Newton finished the season with just 2,657 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It does not sound like he will be back in New England next year, but there’s clearly plenty of mutual respect between him and Belichick.