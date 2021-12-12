Look: Cowboys flew their own sideline benches to Washington

If the Washington Football Team was not feeling motivated enough by Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy essentially guaranteeing a victory on Sunday, they can merely look across the field for a reminder of what their opponents think of them.

The Cowboys flew in their own benches from Dallas for Sunday’s game at FedExField. They are the first team to ever do that, according to Mitchell Tischler of NBC Sports Washington.

As if the #Cowboys couldn’t be any more contemptible, they flew in their own sideline benches for the game … first time and only team that’s ever done that at FedEx … wild #WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/Qu46kPmP5P — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) December 12, 2021

Tischler noted that the opposing team controls their own sideline, so there was nothing Washington could have done even if they didn’t like the move. Here’s another look:

The more I look at this thing, the crazier it is – Jerry Jones is really going for it pic.twitter.com/8uj6Vw6cOu — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) December 12, 2021

It’s unclear why the Cowboys went through the trouble of flying in their own benches. Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s for the game, and some speculated that Washington’s benches might not be properly heated. There has been no confirmation of that, though.

Between the bench stunt and McCarthy’s comments during the week, Washington should be ready to unload on their division rival. The Cowboys have placed a lot of pressure on themselves. We’ll see if they can back it up.